XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 5,575.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XPEV. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $74.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.81.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XPEV shares. VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

