XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Cowen

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $157.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded up $3.62 on Wednesday, hitting $145.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,581. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.23 and a 200 day moving average of $117.37. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $142.70. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 174.23, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total value of $10,211,228.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,787,216.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

