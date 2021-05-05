XR Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,920,000 after buying an additional 31,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $15,131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 49,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $340,886.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $355,584.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,376.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,325.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,698 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RGR traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.17. 3,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,257. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.01. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.06 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

