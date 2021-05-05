XR Securities LLC Buys New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,888. The stock has a market cap of $106.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

