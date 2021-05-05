XR Securities LLC Takes Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,872 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 94,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.