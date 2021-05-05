Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $639,520. 38.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

