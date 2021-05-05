yieldwatch Price Hits $1.83 on Top Exchanges (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for $1.83 or 0.00003216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. yieldwatch has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and $15,013.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00070579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00264737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $659.76 or 0.01161773 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00031507 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.95 or 0.00741250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,901.72 or 1.00198929 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch.

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yieldwatch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yieldwatch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.