York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Trading Down 1.8%

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.20 and last traded at $21.50. Approximately 3,060 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 1,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.49.

York Traditions Bank Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YRKB)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

