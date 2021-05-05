Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Yum China in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now anticipates that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.70 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

YUMC stock opened at $61.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YUMC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 12.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Yum China by 55.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after acquiring an additional 151,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Yum China by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

