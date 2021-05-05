Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum China were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 532,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 13.6% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after purchasing an additional 264,559 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 52.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.34.

YUMC opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $64.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

