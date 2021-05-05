Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Aflac reported earnings per share of $1.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Truist boosted their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Aflac stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. 2,573,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,759. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $55.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

In related news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $816,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,878 shares of company stock worth $4,880,148 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,876,000. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,244,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,342,000 after purchasing an additional 717,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Aflac by 22,723.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 720,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 717,144 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

