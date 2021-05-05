Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.94 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will post sales of $49.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.43 billion and the highest is $51.04 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $47.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $204.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.40 billion to $206.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $223.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.59 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,373 shares of company stock valued at $10,882,620. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,530,000 after acquiring an additional 131,949 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 361,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,360 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.85. 1,278,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $81.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.99.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

