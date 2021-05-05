Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post $1.45 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.50. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 25,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.93. 4,404,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,393. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

