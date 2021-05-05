Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.99. ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.44. 7,021,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,518,679. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $61.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

