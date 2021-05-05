Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.50 Million

Analysts expect that Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) will announce sales of $618.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $605.30 million and the highest is $634.00 million. Griffon reported sales of $632.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Griffon has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Griffon by 103.8% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 230,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

