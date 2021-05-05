Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. Jack Henry & Associates reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.82. 740,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.92. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $200.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 104,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 49,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.