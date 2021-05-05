Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post $4.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.50 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.32 billion to $18.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.69 billion to $19.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%.

TEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of TEN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 611,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,678. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $825.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 67,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $736,610.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,086,995 shares of company stock worth $139,921,125. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after buying an additional 40,678 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tenneco by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

