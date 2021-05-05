Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.06). Tilray posted earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 198,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,190,445. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

