Zacks: Analysts Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $40.73 Million

Analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report $40.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $24.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $223.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $234.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $306.47 million, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $323.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million.

ACMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. ACM Research has a one year low of $36.44 and a one year high of $144.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $936,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,862.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,561. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

