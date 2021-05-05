Zacks: Analysts Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $225.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report $225.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $229.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.07 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $194.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $881.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $877.60 million to $892.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $994.97 million, with estimates ranging from $975.25 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens raised Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.20.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $8.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $418.22. The company had a trading volume of 164,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $403.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.63. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $444.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $232,063,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $109,774,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 972,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,700,000 after purchasing an additional 213,896 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $67,810,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $45,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Techne (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.