Zacks: Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $911.86 million and the highest is $1.10 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $175.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 486.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $4.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLR shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

NYSE CLR opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 81,272 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 29,370 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.