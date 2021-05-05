Zacks: Analysts Expect CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.42 Million

Analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will post sales of $96.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.30 million. CorePoint Lodging reported sales of $146.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year sales of $463.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.30 million to $480.33 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $538.47 million, with estimates ranging from $507.08 million to $569.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CorePoint Lodging.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 58.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLG. Rye Brook Capital LLC bought a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,544,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 106,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPLG stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.95. 92,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60. CorePoint Lodging has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.