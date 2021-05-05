Zacks: Analysts Expect Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marchex’s earnings. Marchex posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marchex will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marchex.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of MCHX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.83. 67,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,865. The firm has a market cap of $116.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57. Marchex has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marchex by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

