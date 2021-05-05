Zacks: Analysts Expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.92 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will announce earnings of $2.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. MKS Instruments posted earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.90 to $11.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $176.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. MKS Instruments has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total transaction of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

