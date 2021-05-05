Zacks: Analysts Expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to Post $0.90 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will report earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.26. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGI. Truist raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.67. 10,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,246. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.43. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

