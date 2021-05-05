Zacks: Analysts Expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce $195.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.58 million and the highest is $199.50 million. Verint Systems posted sales of $291.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year sales of $863.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.30 million to $865.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $918.49 million, with estimates ranging from $914.90 million to $920.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $115,555.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,554.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,182,000 after buying an additional 102,677 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,741,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,013,000 after buying an additional 180,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,630,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 802,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,884,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 793,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,079,000 after buying an additional 256,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $47.07. 1,553,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,273,070. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.08, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

