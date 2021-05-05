Zacks: Analysts Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.62. Xylem reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,289,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,987,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,149,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.00. 10,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,924. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.26. Xylem has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 37.09%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

