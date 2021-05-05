Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will announce sales of $88.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.90 million to $90.00 million. Livent reported sales of $64.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $353.50 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $412.88 million, with estimates ranging from $365.20 million to $459.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Raymond James cut shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

LTHM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,244. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.22, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41. Livent has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Livent by 5,645.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

