Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. NuStar Energy posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 516.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

NS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE NS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 385,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,769. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $120,120.00. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,150,000 after buying an additional 1,488,824 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 192,451 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,232,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 359,407 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 384,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 87,519 shares in the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

