Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

NYSE:TEVA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 132,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,673,586. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 440,810 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

