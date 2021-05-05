Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.30). Avadel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 53.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,436. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $447.26 million, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 12.24 and a quick ratio of 12.24. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

