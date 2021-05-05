Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.51 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDNA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.18. The stock had a trading volume of 649,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,851. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80. CareDx has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.08 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,557 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth about $1,448,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 1,159,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 173,978 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CareDx by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

