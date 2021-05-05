Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to Post $1.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.91 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.75.

CBOE opened at $107.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $77.63 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 35.52%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

