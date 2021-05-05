Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to announce sales of $90,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the lowest is $80,000.00. Electrameccanica Vehicles also posted sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year sales of $9.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $10.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.39 million, with estimates ranging from $35.88 million to $50.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis lifted their price target on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 639,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,001,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

SOLO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 118,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,741,737. The stock has a market cap of $335.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

