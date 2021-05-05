Zacks: Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $922.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post sales of $922.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $908.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $942.40 million. GFL Environmental reported sales of $694.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.30.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. 77,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,266. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

