Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hollysys Automation Technologies’ earnings. Hollysys Automation Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.33 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%.

HOLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $14,055,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,958,000 after buying an additional 672,386 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $5,304,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,008,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,129,000 after buying an additional 184,684 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,637,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,118,000 after buying an additional 112,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. 103,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,563. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market cap of $803.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $16.31.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hollysys Automation Technologies (HOLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.