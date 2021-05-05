Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to post sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.99 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. The Gap reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $16.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $17.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:GPS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.55. 149,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,990,477. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Gap’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $96,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,817.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,628 shares of company stock worth $14,100,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Gap by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Gap by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

