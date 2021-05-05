Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Sell

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. Atreca has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.08.
Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,131,188.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $635,850 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atreca by 761.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 66,388 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,306 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.
