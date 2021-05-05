Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Sell

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its differentiated platform to discover and develop novel antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. While more traditional oncology drug discovery approaches attempt to generate antibodies against known targets, Atrecas approach relies on the human immune system to direct it to unique antibody-target pairs from patients experiencing a clinically meaningful, active immune response against their tumors. These unique antibody-target pairs represent a potentially novel and previously unexplored landscape of immuno-oncology targets. “

Get Atreca alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $10.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. Atreca has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $95,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 373,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,131,188.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $635,850 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atreca by 761.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 66,388 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at about $969,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 24,306 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atreca (BCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.