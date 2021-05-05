Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Hold

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. Peel Hunt raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

Shares of ATDRY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 54,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,284. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

