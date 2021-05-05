Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Hold

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

CTLT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Shares of CTLT opened at $103.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,871 shares of company stock worth $7,997,007. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

