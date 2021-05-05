Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) to Sell

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

CLNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of CLNY stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Colony Capital will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,259,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 1,018.6% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,908,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Colony Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,680,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,695 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Colony Capital by 440.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,430,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 24,212,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,464,000 after buying an additional 1,590,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

