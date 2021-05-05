Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) to Hold

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Select Medical have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Over the past 90 days, the company has witnessed the consensus estimates for 2021 and 2022 move north. The company’s revenue growth is impressive. Select Medical’s acquisition strategy is aiding organic growth. A geographically diversified portfolio of facilities in the United States enables it to pursue multiple potential buyout opportunities. Also, the company is well poised to capitalize on consolidation opportunities within each of the business segments, which operate in a highly fragmented market and selectively boost the company’s internal growth. However, high debt in the capital structure is a concern for the company. Its lower return on equity than the industry is concerning.”

SEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $38.76.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Select Medical will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 15,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $540,532.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,140,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,793,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock valued at $13,662,334. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter worth $34,796,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $812,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096,540 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after purchasing an additional 775,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,204,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $475,885,000 after purchasing an additional 473,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,338,000 after buying an additional 306,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

