Zacks Investment Research Lowers Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) to Strong Sell

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TAST. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

TAST remained flat at $$5.83 during trading on Wednesday. 251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,518. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.61.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,624,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 138,735 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.65% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

