Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Hold

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is involved in developing vaccines. The company’s proprietary discovery platform consists of AnTigen Lead Acquisition System which designs vaccines that stimulate T cell immunity. Its product portfolio which are in different clinical trials consist of GEN-003, HSV-2 infections, GEN-004 and HSV-2 prophylaxis and malaria. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

GNCA has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Genocea Biosciences from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Genocea Biosciences from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

NASDAQ:GNCA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 110,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,957. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

