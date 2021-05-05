Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) to “Buy”

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grid Dynamics International Inc. engages in architecting and delivering digital transformation programs principally in the retail, technology and financial sectors. Grid Dynamics International Inc., formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp, is based in Calif., United States. “

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 112,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,985. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,475.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,174.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,233 shares of company stock worth $283,020. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 744,600 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 742,318 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $8,469,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 363,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.