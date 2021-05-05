Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inter Parfums has outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company came out with robust sales numbers first-quarter 2021, which was followed by a raised 2021 view. Management noted that the company continued its revival trend, which was witnessed in the second half of 2020. A robust first-quarter performance despite major travel retail hurdles raises optimism about the ongoing year. Management expects 2021 net sales to be nearly $700 million, while net income per share is expected to be $1.65. Certainly, Inter Parfums has been benefiting from its focus on innovation and product launches. However, the company’s gross margin declined in the fourth quarter of 2020. Moreover, management expects to see slight rise in fixed costs for 2021 due to unwinding of certain steps that were undertaken in 2020 to minimize the impacts of the pandemic.”

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $77.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In related news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,700 shares of company stock worth $666,260. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

