Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Jamf (BATS:JAMF) to “Hold”

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of JAMF stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. The company had a trading volume of 411,824 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.02.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 37,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,473,292.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $60,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,156.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,168 shares of company stock worth $11,333,294.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

