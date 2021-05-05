Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valvoline Inc. is a producer and distributor of premium-branded automotive, commercial and industrial lubricants as well as automotive chemicals. The company’s brand and franchises consists of Valvoline Instant Oil Change(SM), Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals (TM), MaxLife lubricants (TM), SynPower(TM) and Zerex(TM) antifreeze. Valvoline Inc. is based in Lexington, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VVV. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.60.

NYSE VVV opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $45,256,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Valvoline by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,829 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after acquiring an additional 891,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $20,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

