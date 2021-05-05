Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $470.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $488.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $215.52 and a 52-week high of $518.66.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.14.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

