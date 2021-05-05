Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $390.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 92.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 278.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $482,879.14 and approximately $390.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00086393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.80 or 0.00838760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00101847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,422.14 or 0.09458967 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

